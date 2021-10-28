Sardar Udham Oscar row: FFI jury member reacts after film was sent for the Academy Awards

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham has been winning praises from all corners. The actor’s performance was also loved by the fans. Recently, news came in that the film was among the 14 films selected for India's official Oscars entry. Unfortunately, it did not make the final cut and instead Tamil film Koozhangal was selected as India's official Oscars 2022 entry. Reacting to the same Film Federation of India (FFI) jury co-jury member Indraadip Dasgupta commented and called it 'unfair' in the ‘era of globalisation’.

However, one of the jury members and Malayali filmmaker Shaji N Karun has reacted to the row now and said that the Tamil film Koozhangal was 'best of the lot. “The jury agreed that this film had great cinematic content, and has the strength, capability and contestability to win at the Oscars. This is not a National Award nomination. We have to pick a film that will stand out among nominations coming from 92 countries,” he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

Other films were Shershaah (Hindi), Sherni (Hindi), Bridge (Assamese), Kaagaz (Hindi), Atta Vel Zaali (Marathi), Toofan (Hindi), Godavari (Marathi), Chello Show (Gujarati), Nayattu (Malayalam), Laila Aur Saat Geet (Gojri) and Karkhanisanchi Waari (Marathi).

Recently, Shoojit Sircar, director of Sadar Udham, called it a personal opinion. “I respect the jury and their decision,” he added. Sardar Udham is based on the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer and was released on the digital platform.

Koozhangal is the story of a young boy, who follows his alcoholic father in search of his mother who has run away due to domestic abuse.