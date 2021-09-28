Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shares yet another NEW sneak peek into his historic mission.

Just 24 hours after releasing the first ever teaser of Sardar Udham Singh, Vicky Kaushal treated his fans and followers with a brand new teaser. On Tuesday, Vciky Kaushal took to social media to share the film's second teaser which goes back in time and tracks an important event in the life of Sardar Udham Singh.

In the teaser, we get to see an event of historic significance as bullet shots are heard and the headlines of Michael O'Dwyer being shot to death surfaces. Michael O'Dwyer was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, British India between 1913 and 1919. He was shot dead by Udham Singh in 1940 in London in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sharing the teaser, Vicky wrote, "His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh." The teaser also gives us a good glimpse of Vicky's turbaned avatar.

Take a look at the Sardar Udham Singh Teaser:

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October. The film was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh.

ALSO READ: 'Aap Log Kamaal Hain': Vicky Kaushal is excited as fans trend 'Sardar Udham' after release announcement