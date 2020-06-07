Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal shares a BTS picture and reveals the post production resumes from tomorrow

Vicky Kaushal reveals the post-production of Sardar Udham Singh resumes from tomorrow and teases fans with a BTS picture.

Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting for his next outing Sardar Udham Singh before the lockdown was imposed. The film was under its post-production stage before PM Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24 and now as we enter the unlock phase 2, the post-production of the Vicky Kaushal starrer is all set to resume from June 8 i.e tomorrow. The film is slated for January 15, 2020 release, and Vicky has teased fans with a BTS snap from the sets of Sardar Udham Singh.

The actor will be seen playing the titular role in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. A few hours ago, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a Behind the scenes picture along with the great news. "When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution. And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling We begin, again..." Vicky captioned his post.

The 32-year-old year got all poetic and expressed his zeal. "#SardarUdhamSingh. Post-production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow –8th June," he added in his caption. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh and Banita Sandhu as Shruti Tiwari. It follows the story of the revolutionary freedom fighter and his contribution in the freedom for struggle. The film is shot across Europe, Russia, London, Ireland, Germany, and India and is all set to release in 2021.

