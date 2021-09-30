Sardar Udham Trailer launch PICS: Vicky Kaushal makes a stylish entry in an ethnic avatar

Actor Vicky Kaushal made quite an entry at the Sardar Udham trailer launch event today in Mumbai. After a long wait, the film is finally set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16 and well, fans of the National Award-winning actor are waiting to see him back on the screens. Vicky opted for an ethnic look for the event and managed to make heads turn with his entry on stage. Sardar Udham will see him play the role of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh.

Keeping up with the theme of the film, Vicky opted for ethnic wear in a striped white kurta and matching pajama. The handsome star added a grey stole with the ethnic look and was seen opting for leather black sandals with it. Vicky was seen posing next to a vintage black car from the old British Era on stage. The actor greeted the media with folded hands and posed for the paps at the event with the cast and crew of the film. Director Shoojit Sircar also was seen posing with Vicky on the stage.

Take a look:

At the event, Vicky answered the questions by the media as well as showcased the trailer of the film. The film is based on Sardar Udham Singh, who went to London to assassinate General Dyer, the man who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The trailer was shared by Vicky on his Instagram handle a while back. With it, he wrote, "The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now! #SardarUdham."

The film has been in the news since its inception. It was announced to release in theatres initially. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the release of the film was postponed and now, it is finally premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The film will begin streaming on October 16, 2021.

