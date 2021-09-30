Sardar Udham Trailer: Netizens call it a hit already, applaud Vicky Kaushal starrer

Vicky Kaushal is all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, his upcoming movie Sardar Udham has been creating a massive buzz in the town. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar directorial features Vicky in the titular role and happens to be a special tribute to one of the greatest martyrs in Indian history Sardar Udham Singh who had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919 by killing General Dyer. Sardar Udham features Vicky in a never seen before avatar and while the teaser got the fans excited, the makers have unveiled the trailer today and it has opened to rave reviews.

The trailer chronicles the journey of Sardar Udham Singh of going to London and avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Ever since the makers have released the trailer, the social media is abuzz with tweets hailing the movie and Vicky Kaushal’s performance and declared it a hit already. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Man what a trailer #SardarUdham. I say give all awards in all category to this film. Super chills and goosebumps. This has written HIT all over it. Can't wait to watch. @vickykaushal09 Vicky man love you bro”. Another user urged makers to give it a theatrical release, “Just saw the Trailer of #SardarUdham and it's gonna be Epic. Appeal to Release this film in Cinemas cause it completely Theatre Worthy”.

Take a look at the tweets:

Ohhh

We all have read a little about Udham Singh,

It will really be great to see @vickykaushal09 to potray the character

Trailer looks amazing,#SardarUdhamSingh — Unmesh J Patel (@unmeshpatelubp) September 30, 2021

Just saw the Trailer of #SardarUdham and it's gonna be Epic .

Appeal to Release this film in Cinemas cause it completely Theatre Worthy. — AbhiAbhiShake (@nowShakeeit) September 30, 2021

Man what a trailer #SardarUdham

I say give all awards in all category to this film. Super chills and goosebumps. This has written HIT all over it. Can't wait to watch. @vickykaushal09 Vicky man love you bro — Vikas (@ivikas_roy) September 30, 2021

Apart from Vicky in the titular role, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in key roles. The movie is slated to release on October 16 on Amazon Prime.