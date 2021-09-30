Sardar Udham Trailer Out: Vicky Kaushal brings to life 'revolutionary unforgotten' in Shoojit's gripping tale

Vicky Kaushal has been on a roll with him having all interesting projects in his kitty. One of the most-awaited projects of the actor is the biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. Ever since the actor has announced his upcoming project Sardar Udham, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. Recently, the teaser of the film was released and that has got the excitement level of the fans to another level altogether. Now the trailer of the film is finally out and we bet this is going to get you on the edge of your seats.

The trailer can see Vicky Kaushal donning several avatars. The actor looks brilliant in the role of Sardar Udham Singh. His body language, the background score, the dialogue delivery and the backdrop, everything looks perfect in the trailer. We bet the fans will be left craving for more. Sharing the trailer, Vicky wrote, “The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now! #SardarUdham Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16, @primevideoin.”

Take a look:

Recently the teaser of Sardar Udham was released and in the teaser, we get to see an event of historic significance as bullet shots are heard and the headlines of Michael O'Dwyer being shot to death surface. Michael O'Dwyer was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, British India between 1913 and 1919. He was shot dead by Udham Singh in 1940 in London in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham Singh is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October. The film was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh.

