Sardar Udham: Trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer to be out on THIS date

When Vicky Kaushal had announced his collaboration with Shoojit Sircar, his fans couldn’t keep calm about it. The actor-director duo had come together for Sardar Udham, a biopic on Udham Singh and it went on to become one of the most anticipated movies of the Manmarziyaan actor. And now the wait is set to end as Sardar Udham is slated to release next month. While the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie, Vicky has shared another update as he announced the trailer release date of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a new poster sharing his second look from Sardar Udham. In the poster, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was posing by the side of the post box. Vicky was seen dressed in a blue shirt, grey sweater and blue blazer. Unlike the teaser, he was boasting a clean shaved look. In the caption, Vicky revealed that the trailer of Sardar Udham will release on September 30. He wrote, “With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin”.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

For the uninitiated, Sardar Udham Singh had made the headlines for avenging the Jallianwala massacre by assassinating General Dyer. Earlier, Vicky had unveiled the teaser of the movie and wrote, “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I’m proud to bring to you the story of his ally- Sardar Udham Singh- one man, many aliases, one mission. Presenting the teaser of #SardarUdham”.

Also Read: Sardar Udham Singh Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shares yet another NEW sneak peek into his historic mission