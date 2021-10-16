Sardar Udham Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about Vicky Kaushal starrer

Sardar Udham Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Vicky Kaushal starrer
Vicky Kaushal is leading the charge as Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Sardar Udham’. The film which was initially made for a theatrical run is currently streaming on a digital platform. In a chat with Firstpost, Shoojit spoke about the rich legacy of Indian freedom fighters and said, “I had been an ardent follower of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and then I followed Sardar Udham Singh also. For me, the kind of conversations they wanted to have with people, it hasn’t directly reached the people yet. Their story has kind of stopped at the jingoistic ‘superhero freedom fighter’ stage.”

Further speaking about putting the visual aspect of Udham Singh together, Shoojit said, “There are not many photographs of him. There are five or six in total,” Sircar said. “There’s one important one outside Caxton Hall, there’s a passport picture, and there’s one where he’s working as a background artiste in a British film”. 

Vicky added, “In one of them he’s (Udham Singh) wearing a hat, in another, he’s wearing a turban. There’s a time in his life when he’s clean-shaven, another when he’s being a Sardar with the beard and the turban, so we’ve tried to capture all of that. Plus, I’m playing him through ages 20 to 40, so we had to tailor each look accordingly. I had to lose a lot of weight and then gain it all back.” Vicky further spoke about speaking in Punjabi for the film and said, “When a theth-Punjabi speaking man has just entered London, you’d expect his English to be a little patchy, he’s kind of joining words from different languages together. But then, as he spends some years in the city, you see the rhythm and the flow improving”.  

