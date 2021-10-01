Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal relishes the beach air in a blue traditional outfit; See PICS

Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors currently working in the Hindi film industry. The actor will be releasing his latest venture ‘Sardar Udham’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. The trailer of the much-awaited thrilling drama was released yesterday to great reviews from the audiences. Sardar Udham is a biographical film based on the incredible freedom fighter of the same name. He is best known in the pages of history for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London for avenging the heinous event of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie is all set for an OTT release via Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a few pictures where he is standing on the beach, relishing the air in a lovely traditional outfit. Vicky looked dapper in his Indo-Western outfit as he wore a navy blue-colored stylish kurta with white trousers. In an interaction with Indian Express during the trailer launch, Vicky spoke about the scars on his face in Sardar Udham being real. Vicky revealed that the scars were not made for the film instead he got 13 stitches on his face whilst shooting for another film just four days before beginning the first schedule of Shoojit Sircar’s directorial.

Take a look at the post:

Speaking about the scars, Vicky said, “The first picture that I sent was to Shoojit da and he said, ‘Don’t worry, you come with the stitches, Sardar Udham Singh will have stitches’. So, the scar that you see on my face as Sardar Udham Singh is a real scar. There are many different looks in the film.”

Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear strap in a TVC