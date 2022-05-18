Saree-clad Deepika Padukone drops Cannes pics, agrees with Sabyasachi on 'Sari has its place, no matter where'.

Deepika Padukone made our jaws drop when she graced the red carpet event at the Cannes 2022 opening ceremony. As a prestigious jury member, Deepika walked with the team and looked simply gorgeous in a gold and black sequin saree. As her look hooked netizens to social media, a video of Deepika striking the namaste pose as she was being introduced as an official jury member also surfaced.

On Wednesday morning, Deepika took to Instagram to officially share her stunning saree looks. For the unversed, the actress made heads turn in two different majestic looks by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi on day one of the film festival. While the first look was a mix of green and beige, the second one was all about glamour.

Along with the saree, Deepika also donned dramatic eye makeup that kept social media buzzing. Sharing the photos, the actress revealed that she wholly agrees with Sabyasachi when he said that 'sari has it's place, no matter where we are'. Captioning her new photos, Deepika wrote, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Cannes look:

Deepika will be seen walking all 10 days of the Cannes festival as part of the jury.

This year, apart from Deepika, several other Indian celebs will be seen at Cannes 2022. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nayanthara, Urvashi Rautela, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Helly Shah, AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamanna Bhatia, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi and Mame Khan.

