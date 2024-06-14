Sarfira First Poster OUT: Akshay Kumar looks promising in bearded avatar; trailer to release on THIS date

Dream so big, they call you crazy! With a motivating tagline as such, Akshay Kumar’s first look poster of his next Sarfira is out now. Sporting a beard and looking ambitious about his goals, Kumar’s appearance is no less than intriguing. The icing on the cake is the update about the trailer release of Sarfira set in the world of start-ups and aviation.

When is the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira releasing?

Alongside the first look poster, the makers have announced that Sarfira’s trailer will be out on June 18th and the movie is eyeing a release on July 12. Akshay Kumar while sharing the same wrote on his Instagram, “The story of a man who dared to dream big! And for me, this is a story, a character, a film, an opportunity of a lifetime!” Check out the now-viral poster here:-

More about Sarfira

According to the makers, Sarfira will entertain audiences and also attempt to motivate the hopeless common man to dream big and chase their aspirations, no matter how impossible they may seem. Other than Akshay, the movie will also star Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas in key roles.

Reportedly Sarfira is a remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru which itself is an adaptation of G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. Kumar’s next is written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi in the dialogues of Pooja Tolani.

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, the movie is a GV Prakash Kumar musical being bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

On the work front, Akshay further has a sea of movies in his name including Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Shankara, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The seasoned star will also make a little extended cameo in Singham Again and Kannappa.

