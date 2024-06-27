Sarfira song Khudaya OUT: Akshay Kumar is afraid to lose Radhikka Madan in this soulful Sufi track

The release of the highly anticipated movie Sarfira is not too far away, as it hits theaters on July 12, 2024. Akshay Kumar is back with an inspirational story, pairing up with Radhikka Madan, that promises to touch the hearts of viewers. The trailer, which gives a glimpse into the plot, has already increased the excitement among the fans.

Now, after the release of the first song, Maar Udi, the track Khudaya has been released, which is a soulful melody with Akshay and Radhikka.

Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan’s Khudaya song from Sarfira offers a peek into their chemistry

Today, June 27, the makers of the upcoming movie Sarfira unveiled the second song from the music album. Titled Khudaya, it is the composition of Suhit Abhyankar. Manoj Muntashir Shukla has penned the lyrics, while Sagar Bhatia, Neeti Mohan, and Suhit Abhyankar have lent their melodious voices.

In the beginning of the music video, a scene between lead actors Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan takes place before the song. They fight with each other over the troubles in their lives, and in anger, Akshay asks her to leave him. Soon, he realizes what he said and goes to look for her, with the emotional Sufi song Khudaya playing in the background.

He isn’t able to find her anywhere and thinks that he lost her. Their happy moments together are played in flashbacks, giving a glimpse of their chemistry. Akshay and Radhikka's reunion at the end of the song is quite emotional.

The description of the track states, “For the love that stands by every Sarfira.” Watch the song’s music video here!

Fan reactions to Sarfira’s song Khudaya

Fans flocked to the comments section on YouTube soon after the song was released. One person praised, “This song is sheer perfection: lyrics, vocals, music, and acting all shine brilliantly!” A netizen stated, “After a long... Refreshing and soulful music ... What a song!!!” while another user expressed, “I think this film will work at the box office because everything is looking good from songs to story and Akshay sir's acting, look.”

One person commented, “Pure melodious track after long time.” Other comments described the track using words like “chartbuster,” “beautiful,” and “heart-touching,” while some showcased their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

About Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira

The tagline of the film states, “Dream So Big, They Call You Crazy.” It follows the story of Veer Mhatre, who wants to make a low-cost airline for the people. He faces various challenges on the path to fulfilling his dream. Earlier, the motivational song Maar Udi was released, which showed Akshay Kumar’s Veer being fearless as he fought against the odds.

Presented by Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment in association with 2D Entertainment, Sarfira is based on Captain GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya, and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is credited to Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, while the dialogues are written by Pooja Tolani.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan, the cast of Sarfira includes Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Irawati Harshe Mayadev, Anil Charanjeett, Prakash Belawadi, and Rahul Vohra.

