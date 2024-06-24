Sarfira song Maar Udi OUT: Akshay Kumar fights against all odds as he chases his dream in powerful track

Akshay Kumar is bringing a treat to his audiences on July 12 in the form of his much-awaited film Sarfira. The trailer has already given a glimpse into the story of the movie which follows Akshay’s character and his dream to make a low-cost airline for every Indian to fly.

Now, the first song from the film has been released. Maar Udi, has been called the Spirit of Sarfira.

Maar Udi song from Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira has been released

Today, June 24, the first song from the upcoming movie Sarfira was unveiled by the makers. Maar Udi has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar while Yadu Krishnan, Sugandh Shekar, Haston Rodrigues, and Abhijith Rao have lent their voices to the powerful track. Manoj Muntashir Shukla has penned the motivational lyrics of the song.

Maar Udi, being called “The Spirit of Sarfira” showcases Akshay Kumar’s character as fearless who fights against all the challenges in the path to fulfilling his dream. It truly fits the tagline of the movie “Dream So Big, They Call You Crazy.”

Watch the music video of Maar Udi here!

Fan reactions to Akshay Kumar’s song Maar Udi from Sarfira

Fans flooded the comments section under the YouTube video with praise soon after the song was released. One comment stated, “Wear headphones and feel the GOOSEBUMPS...what an inspirational song. A great song after a long time.”

A user praised Akshay, saying, “Akshay Kumar Sir is himself an inspiration to millions.... it's his song,” while another wrote, “Powerful composition x Heartfelt Lyrics x Akshay Kumar's screen presence.”

Others made comments like, “Looking Superb” and “Best motivational song” along with red hearts and fire emojis to showcase their appreciation.

About Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira

The ensemble cast of Sarfira includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Irawati Harshe Mayadev, Anil Charanjeett, Prakash Belawadi, and Rahul Vohra.

Inspired by Captain GR Gopinath’s book Simply Fly – A Deccan Odyssey, the movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya, and Vikram Malhotra.

