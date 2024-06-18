Sarfira Trailer: Akshay Kumar is set to conquer the world with his business idea; Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal join forces

Akshay Kumar is set to enthrall the audience and his fans with his next movie titled Sarfira. Since the announcement, the creators have been sharing tantalizing updates and also unveiled Kumar's first look from the movie to generate excitement. Now, to maintain momentum, the makers have released the trailer, which appears as promising as ever.

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira Trailer OUT now

The Sarfira trailer begins with Kumar's character in debt, stating that his first priority upon getting money will be to repay his loans. However, he is committed to a startup idea and firmly believes it will succeed. The trailer then shows Kumar traveling to the city to meet airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, presenting the idea of starting a low-cost airline for everyone. Rawal, however, opposes the idea.

After being advised to go back to his village and rather do farming, Kumar's character pledges to break not just the cost barrier but also the caste barrier, aiming to make flying accessible to everyone. The trailer highlights Akshay's determination to overcome all obstacles to fulfill the dreams of the common man.

Check out the trailer here:

More About Sarfira

The film Sarfira centers on inspiring ordinary people to pursue ambitious dreams despite seeming impossibilities. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the cast includes Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

The movie will hit cinemas on July 12, 2024. Sarfira is directed by Sudha Kongara, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika, and Vikram Malhotra.

It is said that Sarfira is a remake of South superstar Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. The movie is based on G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

In terms of upcoming projects, Akshay has several films in his kitty, such as Khel Khel Mein alongside Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Taapsee Pannu, and Fardeen Khan among others.

He also has Sky Force and Welcome to the Jungle lined up. In addition, he recently wrapped up a schedule of Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.

Furthermore, he is set to make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's fifth installment of the cop universe, Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast.

