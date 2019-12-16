Sargun Mehta is a sight to behold in her modern desi girl look; See Post

Sargun Mehta, who has been winning hearts with her fashion statements, has shared another picture and is breaking the hearts once again.

Sargun Mehta is one of the popular actresses in the Punjabi industry who is known for setting fashion goals with her every look. In fact, fans often wait for the Laahoriye actress to share a new look which is always a treat to the eyes. Needless to say, each look shared by Sargun becomes a rage among the fans and her popularity is growing among the fashion police. Maintaining the momentum, the diva once again shared a new look on social media and it is once again winning hearts.

In the recent picture, Sargun was seen in a steel grey colour long kurta with floral embroidery. She had paired the kurta with a red coloured lehenga with intricate silver prints along with matching red earring and a red bracelet. Besides her messy hair and light make up added charm to the picture and it was difficult to take our eyes off her beauty. Sargun captioned the image as, “Kai Din yeh soch kar beeta deti hun, Ki bass aaj kuch nahi sochungi.”

Take a look at Sargun Mehta’s new picture:

Meanwhile, on the work front, we still can’t get enough of her performance in Maninder Buttar’s recent song Laare wherein Sargun was sporting a gypsy woman’s look. Besides, she was also seen on Binnu Dhillon’s Jhalle which has received a thunderous response from the audience. Sargun will be next seen in Ammy Virk starrer Qismat 2, a sequel to their 2018 release. She will also be collaborating with Gurnaam Bhullar for Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gya.

Credits :Instagram

