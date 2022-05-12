Sarika reveals being offered mother roles to heroes 3 years younger to her; Says ‘ageism is not a thing...'

Sarika is one of the most loved actresses of her time. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and she will soon be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love: Mumbai for Alankrita Shrivastava’s short film My Beautiful Wrinkles. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sarika opened up about the normalization of ageism towards female actors in the entertainment industry. She also spoke about how she craves well-written characters and the reason why she said yes to this web show.

Sarika revealed that very few good roles come her way, which is why when Alankrita went to her with My Beautiful Wrinkles, a coming-of-age film for a woman in her 60’s, she immediately said yes. The actress said that she just loves Alankrita’s works and her character in the web show is beautiful and interesting. According to her, It is a very layered story. She adds, “The kind of character I play here needs someone like her; every director cannot handle that. So sometimes you get very good roles but maybe the director, they might be good, but not for that particular subject. That was not the case here. If I had to do something like this, it had to be someone like Alankrita.”

Sarika also recollected the time when she got back to acting, the first 3-4 films that came to her were the role of mothers. She said that they wanted her to play mother to heroes who were three years younger than her. Talking about ageism, Sarika said that “wo tabhi bhi tha, abhi bhi hai and that it is not a thing that we change.”

ALSO READ: Sarika reveals making less than Rs 3000 doing theatre and running out of money during the lockdown