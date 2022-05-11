Sarika reveals making less than Rs 3000 doing theatre and running out of money during the lockdown

Sarika is one of the most loved actresses of her time. Even today she graces fans with her presence in several movies. In a recent interview with News 18 Sarika revealed that she was compelled to take a sabbatical from film roles for several years because she was not getting good enough roles. But the actress had to make a decision to come back because her money ran out. For the unversed, Sarika has shifted to theatre while she took a break from movies.

In the interview with News 18, Sarika said that she had a wonderful five years doing theatre, but had to return to higher-paying jobs because theatre alone cannot sustain an actor. The actress revealed that she used to make only Rs 3000 or even less doing plays which was not enough for her. Sarika added that she was fed up with the monotonous life hence she decided to take a year’s break and do something totally different.

Sarika further added, “Lockdown happened and the money ran out, so where do you go? You go back to acting because in theatre you just get like Rs. 2000-2700 and you can’t do anything so this is why I was not at all there. It was a very conscious decision but I thought it would be for a year but it turned out to be five years. Those were great five years.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sarika will next be seen in the Prime Video series Modern Love: Mumbai, which will be released on Friday.

