Saroj Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 times Madhuri Dixit got emotional while remembering the late choreographer

On her demise… Madhuri had taken to her Twitter to pen a heartwarming note for the veteran choreographer and wrote, “I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.” She had also shared a picture with her in which both were seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Saroj Khan will always remain a popular name in Bollywood. The late choreographer made many celebrities dance to her tunes. She is no more today but her dance performances are still alive through popular songs. To note, the late choreographer passed in 2020. The reason for her demise was reported to be cardiac arrest. When talking about her prolific career, Saroj Khan’s partnership with Madhuri Dixit cannot be missed. The student-teacher jodi has delivered many hit numbers to the film industry. Today is her birth anniversary and we will be talking about Madhuri Dixit taking a trip down memory lane while recalling the late choreographer.

Madhuri recalls her last collaboration with Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. In the show, two contestants dedicated a dance performance to the song “Tabah Hogaye" from the 2019 film Kalank. The song marked her last collaboration with Saroj Khan. On seeing the performance, Madhuri couldn’t control her tears as she remembered the late choreographer and said, “Seeing your dance, I felt like I was watching her (Saroj Khan) perform. It was like seeing Saroj ji stand right in front of me. When you danced on ‘Tabah hogaye’, which was my last song with her, the memories of her teaching me came rushing back.”

Saroj Khan scolded Madhuri

During the show only, the actress said that she has even been scolded by Saroj Khan. “Once I was crying because my director scolded me. And on this, she has scolded me. Ro kyu rahi ho? Rona nahi kabhi life mein,” Madhuri was quoted saying. She used to give me that strength on the sets.

Devdas:

On the completion of 18 years of Devdas, actress Madhuri Dixit recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave one of the finest dance performances of her career. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri expressed her love for Saroj Khan and remembered how the late artiste made her groove to Maar Daala. "Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj ji. Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember. We worked very hard on all songs of 'Devdas'. We used to shoot all night, from 7 in the evening till morning. Whenever I worked with Saroj ji, we never thought how easy the steps can be, but always stressed how hard we can make it.”

Yaarana

The actress shared an old picture with Saroj Khan. Both are seen rehearsing a song from the film Yaarana. Madhuri shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Working alongside Rishi ji and learning the steps to #MeraPiyaGharAaaya from Saroj ji are some of my fondest memories... Today as we mark #25YearsOfYaraana, remembering both of them. This is dedicated to them and the whole team."