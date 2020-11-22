Saroj Khan Birth Anniversary: Hawa Hawai to Dola Re Dola, famous songs choreographed by the legendary dancer

On Saroj Khan’s 72nd birth anniversary, we take a look at five iconic dance numbers choreographed by the Mother of dance.

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was fondly known as the Mother of dance and Masterji passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020. After complaining of breathing difficulties, she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai and breathed her last there. The iconic choreographer was born as Nirmala Nagpal on November 22, 1948 and began her career at the age of three as a child artist with Nazarana.

She got her dance training from dance director, B. Sohanlal and later on, she got married to him only at the age of 13. They have three children together. Later the couple got separated and the veteran choreographer tied the knot with businessman Sardar Roshan Khan in 1975. They have a daughter Sukaina Khan, who reportedly runs a dance institute in Dubai.

Further, Saroj made her choreography debut with first independent film Geeta Mera Naam and later gained all the recognition for the song Hawa Hawai from the film Mr. India featuring late legendary actress . Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 3000 songs with a career spanning over forty years and today, on her 72nd birth anniversary, here are the five famous songs choreographed by the legendary dancer:

Hawa Hawai (Mr India)

The veteran choreographer trained late actor Sridevi for Hawa Hawai song in Mr India. Sridevi's iconic dance moves still force several to match footstep with the rhythm on the chartbuster song.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta)

The maestro taught facial expressions to her favourite student along with sensuous dance moves for the song. The song is popular until today and Madhur’s dance steps still make several hearts go dhak dhak till date.

Dola Re Dola (Devdas)

The Mother of Dance taught the hook steps of Dola Re Dola song from Devdas to and Madhuri Dixit. And both the gorgeous actresses did total justice to the track and Masterji's choreography.

Nimbooda Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Saroj Khan’s choreography in the 1999’s hit song Nimbooda Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is unforgettable. And the expressions given by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song are simply breathtaking.

Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met)

Saroj Khan taught simple yet memorable moves to the bubbly Geet aka Kareena Kapoor Khan for Yeh Ishq Haye from Jab We Met. Saroj’s choreography made the song livelier. Her last film was Kalank, in which she choreographed her favourite actress Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye.

Which is your favourite Saroj Khan choreography? Let us know in the comments below.

