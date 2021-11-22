Saroj Khan Birth Anniversary: Sridevi to Aishwarya, 5 actresses who have performed under late choreographer

Often we come across such classic films and it gets stuck in our mind. And sometimes their songs become more popular than the original film. Not because of their lyrics but because of their dance. The list of such songs is long in Bollywood. From Hawai Hawai to Dola Re Dola, all these songs are still fresh in the minds of the audience. People still love to watch them. But, unfortunately, the one who choreographed all these songs left for the heavenly abode last year. We are talking about Saroj Khan who was credited with giving Hindi films some of the most iconic and evergreen dance numbers.

She has choreographed over 2000 songs and trained actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. When speaking of Khan’s songs how can one forget Ek Do Teen. It is the first one that pops up in the mind. Madhuri Dixit wooed fans with her graceful dance moves. She has worked with Madhuri in numerous films and she had time and again said that the actress was her favourite student. But there were other actresses also who had worked under the legendary choreographer.

Today is her birth anniversary, on this day we will take on a musical journey and tell you who those actresses with whom she has worked are. Take a look here:

Sridevi:

Khan had trained actress Sridevi for Hawa Hawai in Mr India. Her dance is just iconic. The late choreographer got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 but it took Hawa Hawai for her to receive acclaim as a dance choreographer of repute. This song will remain with us for a long time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

The popular song from 1999’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. One cannot miss Khan’s choreography. Her expressions are just breathtaking. Saroj Khan could infuse her choreography with a range of emotions in just one line.

Kareena Kapoor:

Kareena Kapoor Khan danced her way straight into people's hearts with this song from the film Jab We Met. This song remains a favourite one among the masses. Saroj Khan had won a national award for this song. She had also won eight Filmfare awards for choreography, the highest to date that anyone has received in the category.

Kajol:

The song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen from Baaazigar was very popular. The peppy song was choreographed by choreographer Saroj Khan. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role.

Shilpa Shetty:

Shilpa Shetty & Akshay Kumar's starrer song Chura Ke Dil Mera was choreographed by Saroj Khan. The song was very popular in the 90s.

