Saroj Khan Death Anniversary: When Madhuri Dixit broke down remembering her mentor; HERE’s what she said

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away last year at the age of 71 in Mumbai.

A year back on July 03, the Bollywood industry woke up to the extremely sad news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise. The film fraternity was left in shock with the news. The Indian dance choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest and her death sent a wave of grief across the nation. Her fans and celebrities from the industry paid a heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan and expressed gratitude for her memorable contribution to Indian cinema.

Saroj Khan was reportedly rushed to the hospital on June 20, 2020, after she suffered from breathlessness. She was initially feared to have contracted COVID-19 but was cleared soon after she tested negative. Veteran Bollywood choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 03. Her nephew Manish Jagwani informed the same to the news agency PTI. Fondly known as ‘Masterji’ by many, she left for heavenly abode at the age of 71.

In her journey, Saroj Khan worked with all A-listers stars in Bollywood. Amongst the mourners was Saroj’s ‘favourite’ student . Madhuri’s sheer hard work won Saroj’s heart in no time. To name a few, the duo teamed up and gave spectacular performances to the audience on the songs ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Dola Re Dola’, ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’. While Saroj was known for her strict approach, she never shied away from praising her favourite student in public on several occasions.

Madhuri Dixit surely misses her mentor Saroj Khan now and then. On Dance Deewane 3, she broke down remembering masterji after a performance honouring her and Saroj Khan was held at the show. In a past video by ColoursTV, the host Bharti Singh asked Madhuri if she was ever scolded by the late choreographer. The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress replied, “Hann khaayi hai daat bhi khaayi hai. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, 'Ro kyu rahi ho? Rone nahi kabhi life mein'. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I've been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, 'Why are you crying? Don't ever cry in life'... I miss her a lot).”

Click HERE to see

Madhuri was thankful to the late choreographer for teaching her impeccable skills. Madhuri added that she learnt-- expressions, movements, dancing skills from her. Saroj Khan also taught her how to look presentable in front of the camera, to which Madhuri will always be grateful. The ‘Gulaab Gang’ star also recalled Saroj’s tough journey and how she established a bold place for herself in the film industry at a time when it was dominated by male choreographers.

Take a look:

Saroj Khan’s sad demise has left a void in Bollywood that can never be filled. Her amazing body of work will always keep her legacy alive in the heart of her favourite student Madhuri Dixit.

Also Read: Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina didn’t wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday for THIS reason

Share your comment ×