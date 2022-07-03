Saroj Khan Death Anniversary: When Shah Rukh Khan recalled legendary choreographer's advice for him

Two year back on July 03, the Bollywood industry woke up to the extremely sad news of ace choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise. The film fraternity was left in shock with the news. The Indian dance choreographer passed away due to a cardiac arrest and her death sent a wave of grief across the nation. Saroj Khan started working from the age of 3 and from being a child star to a background dancer to finally becoming one of the leading choreographers of Bollywood, Saroj Khan’s career has been inspiring, to say the least.

Over her career span, Saroj Khan choreographed a host of leading actors and actresses such as Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, among others. She imparted her pearls of wisdom to her mentees. On her death anniversary, we are reminded of the time when Shah Rukh Khan shared the advice that she gave him.

In an old interview talking about stardom and his line of work, SRK had shared an anecdote which was shared by ace choreographer Saroj Khan who had once told Shah Rukh Khan that you should never say no to work because when you don’t get work, you feel very bad. “I was taught by Saroj Khan once that ‘beta kaam jab mile na toh Kabhi na mat kehna Kyunki jab nahi milta toh buhut dookh hota hai’ and someone like Saroj Khan telling you that means a lot,” shared SRK, adding, “I have seen people struggling for work, getting work and then being at the top and then not getting work.” SRK revealed that if these words of wisdom are coming from Saroj Khan, then it ought to mean a lot and also, SRK added that Saroj ji even told him that, “Never say Ki arre yaar Kitna kaam hai, karte jaana, koi paisa de toh khushi se Le lena Kyunki kaafi chances hai ki Zindagi bhar nahi rahega.”

Also Read: Saroj Khan Death Anniversary: When Madhuri Dixit broke down remembering her mentor; HERE’s what she said