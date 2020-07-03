Saroj Khan death: Sara Ali Khan mourns the demise of ace choreographer: You will forever be an inspiration

As Saroj Khan passed away today, Sara Ali Khan expressed her gratitude towards the legendary choreographer for giving her precious moments to cherish forever.

The Bollywood industry, which is still struggling to come in terms with the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, woke up to another heartbreaking news as Saroj Khan breathed her last today. The ace choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest and her death has sent a wave of grief across the nation. Undoubtedly, Saroj’s demise is a huge loss for the film fraternity His fans and celebrities from the industries have been paying heartfelt tribute to Saroj on social media and have been expressing their gratitude for her memorable contribution to Indian cinema.

Among all the celebrities, Sara Ali Khan also mourned the demise of Saroj Khan and shared a beautiful picture with the late artist wherein she was seen hugging the choreographer. In the caption, the Kedarnath actress stated that Saroj Khan will always be an inspiration for everyone. She wrote, “RIP Masterji. You will forever be an inspiration to all of us. So thankful and grateful for the moments I’ve been lucky enough to share with you.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post remembering Saroj Khan:

For the unversed, Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on June 17 due to severe kidney infection, breathlessness and a complication due to her chronic diabetes. Reportedly, while the kidney infection was brought under control, other medical issues worsened over the days. The media reports suggested that Saroj was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours.

