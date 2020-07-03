  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Akshay Kumar recalls how she made dance look easy as he mourns the choreographer’s loss

Akshay Kumar took to social media to express a sense of grief over the demise of Saroj Khan. Here’s what he said.
Today morning, the nation woke up to the sad news of the demise of Saroj Khan as the legendary choreographer passed away in the wee hours of the morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. Post the news of Saroj Khan’s demise, netizens took to Twitter to mourn the choreographer’s loss and Bollywood stars, too, penned heartwarming notes remembering the ace choreographer. From Remo D’Souza, Manoj Bajpayee, Aahana Kumra to others, a host of celebs mourned the loss of Saroj Khan and in the latest, we have Akshay Kumar who took to Twitter to pen a heartwarming note remembering her.

Akshay Kumar recalled how Saroj Khan made dance look easy as he wrote, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.” As per reports, Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on June 20, after she complained of breathing issues and on July 3, 2020, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am. As per a report in ANI, the last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

While Saroj Khan started her career in Bollywood as a star child, later, she went on to become a background dancer and finally, a legendary choreographer. While Saroj Khan got her first break as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, her last choreographed song was for Abhishek Varman’s Kalank in which Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit in - Tabaah Ho Gaye.

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

