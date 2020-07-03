Saroj Khan demise: Farah Khan says she didn't face gender discrimination because of the reigning choreographer

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 following a cardiac arrest. Farah Khan fondly remembers her and offers condolences to her family members.

The year 2020 has not been a good one and the Bollywood film industry has lost some of its precious gems in the past few months. Just when the film fraternity was recuperating with the losses, they woke up on Friday morning to get the shocking news of the sudden demise of Saroj Khan. The 71-year old ace choreographer was admitted to the hospital on June 20 owing to breathing complaints. She died of cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020.

Noted choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is also deeply saddened by the news of Saroj Khan’s demise. She also took to social media and paid her tribute to the latter. While talking to Hindustan Times, Farah Khan has said that late Saroj Khan is an inspiration for not only her but many others. The Happy New Year director further adds that she did not face any gender discrimination while entering the industry as the reigning choreographer was a woman (implying Saroj Khan).

Meanwhile, check out Farah Khan's tweet below:

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Farah further calls Saroj Khan’s songs legendary pieces and also adds that the latter’s legacy will continue for generations. She goes on to call the late choreographer a powerhouse of talent and names some of the songs choreographed by the latter that include Hawa Hawaii, Dole Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, and many others. Talking about Saroj Khan, she leaves behind two daughters – Sukyna Khan and . The last song choreographed by her was Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring .

