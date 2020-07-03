Saroj Khan Demise: Kajol remembers 'coolest choreographer': When she danced it was like watching a whole book

Saroj Khan was among the most legendary choreographers in Bollywood. Her demise has left everyone shocked. Kajol took to social media to remember the legend and pay a heartfelt tribute to her.

Bollywood woke up to devastating news of Saroj Khan's demise. The legendary choreographer passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. She breathed her last on Friday and was laid to rest in Malad in Mumbai. Several stars took to social media to mourn the loss of the legend. Actress Kajol, who worked with her in several films, took to social media to express grief over the loss of the legend. However, she remembered her fondly and paid a sweet tribute to her with a throwback photo.

Taking to social media, Kajol wrote how the choreographer was the most talented and coolest ever. She mentioned that Saroj Khan taught her many things which came in handy for her other projects as well. Not just this, Kajol recalled how watching her dance was amazing as her expressions used to give away everything.Along with this, she shared a photo in which she was seen posing with the late legend.

Kajol remembered Saroj Khan and wrote, “RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language . Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered.”

Here is Kajol's note for Saroj Khan:

Meanwhile, Saroj Khan was laid to rest as informed by her daughter to PTI. She also informed that a prayer meeting will be held 3 days later. Saroj Khan was the only choreographer who had won 3 times National Awards. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Tiger Shroff, and others have expressed grief over the sad demise of the legendary choreographer.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×