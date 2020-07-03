Saroj Khan Demise: Kangana Ranaut remembers the choreographer & calls her ‘rare artist & an exceptional guru’

The sad news of Saroj Khan’s demise has left everyone in Bollywood in grief. Kangana Ranaut also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary ‘Masterji’ and remembered her contributions to her career.

The sad news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock in Bollywood. The legendary choreographer gave Bollywood many iconic numbers and since the news of her sad demise broke, celebs have been paying tributes to her. Now, too has remembered the choreographer and her contributions to her career. Kangana worked with Saroj Khan in several films like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Tanu Weds Manu. Remembering the work done with her, she called her ‘a rare artist.’

Kangana’s team took to social media to share a photo of ‘Masterji’ and Kangana from the sets of Manikarnika. In the photo, late Saroj Khan could be seen talking to Kangana and explaining details about work. Taking to Twitter, her team wrote, “A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution.”

The news of the sad demise of the legendary choreographer came in the night as she passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. Several celebs like , Amitabh Bachchan, , Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and others have expressed grief over the loss of the legendary choreographer. She was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

Here is Kangana's team's tweet for late Saroj Khan:

A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution pic.twitter.com/kI8iXCpp5A — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 3, 2020

