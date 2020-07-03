  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Demise: Kangana Ranaut remembers the choreographer & calls her ‘rare artist & an exceptional guru’

The sad news of Saroj Khan’s demise has left everyone in Bollywood in grief. Kangana Ranaut also paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary ‘Masterji’ and remembered her contributions to her career.
6299 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 10:32 am
Saroj Khan Demise: Kangana Ranaut remembers the choreographer & calls her ‘rare artist & an exceptional guru’Saroj Khan Demise: Kangana Ranaut remembers the choreographer & calls her ‘rare artist & an exceptional guru’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The sad news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise has left everyone in a state of shock in Bollywood. The legendary choreographer gave Bollywood many iconic numbers and since the news of her sad demise broke, celebs have been paying tributes to her. Now, Kangana Ranaut too has remembered the choreographer and her contributions to her career. Kangana worked with Saroj Khan in several films like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Tanu Weds Manu. Remembering the work done with her, she called her ‘a rare artist.’ 

Kangana’s team took to social media to share a photo of ‘Masterji’ and Kangana from the sets of Manikarnika. In the photo, late Saroj Khan could be seen talking to Kangana and explaining details about work. Taking to Twitter, her team wrote, “A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution.” 

The news of the sad demise of the legendary choreographer came in the night as she passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. Several celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and others have expressed grief over the loss of the legendary choreographer. She was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

Here is Kangana's team's tweet for late Saroj Khan:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement