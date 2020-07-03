Saroj Khan Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls Masterji's advice & how she taught to 'smile through the eyes'

Student and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to share a heartfelt picture from the sets of Jab We Met with late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Joining Bollywood celebrities in mourning the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, her student and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Friday to share a heartfelt picture from the sets of Jab We Met. Kareena mourned her beloved Masterji's demise as she wrote how she taught them to enjoy dance and to smile from the eyes. Saroj Khan and Kareena had worked on the song 'Ye Ishq Haye' from Jab We Met. For the unversed, the song's choreography fetched Saroj Khan her third National Award in 2007.

Kareena's note read, "Master ji always told me... perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me... to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another... Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her...Love you master ji. Till we dance again... RIP #SarojKhan."

Take a look:

Saroj Khan's demise is the fourth death in three months after Irrfan, and Sushant Singh Rajput. The legendary choreographer has left behing a legacy like no other. As Remo D'souza rightly pointed out, Saroj Khan was an institution in herself. Having choreographed at least 2000 songs, Saroj Khan's last project was with her favourite student in the 2019 film Kalank.

Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July at 1:52 am in city's Guru Nanak Hospital. Her last rites were held on Friday morning and she was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburban area Malad. A prayer meet is likely to be held next week.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×