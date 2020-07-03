  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Madhuri Dixit devastated, says the world has lost an 'amazingly talented person'

Her favourite student and actress Madhuri Dixit, whom she shared an extremely close bond with, took to social media to mourn Saroj Khan's demise.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 09:52 am
News,Madhuri Dixit,Saroj Khan,Saroj Khan demiseSaroj Khan Demise: Madhuri Dixit devastated, says the world has lost an 'amazingly talented person'
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. While many celebrities mourned Khan's demise, her favourite student and actress Madhuri Dixit, whom she shared an extremely close bond with, took to social media to mourn her Masterji's demise. 

Madhuri tweeted, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji" 

Take a look: 

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan have been Bollywood's iconic choreographer-actress duo. From their work in Ek, Do, Teen to their last number Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank, they have enthralled us with their work. Not to forget, their many stage appearances while judging dance reality shows on television. Saroj Khan also won her first National Award for her choreography in 'Dola Re Dola' which featured Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.     

Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.  

