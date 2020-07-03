  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Demise: Ranveer Singh mourns the loss of the legendary choreographer & reminisces her

Choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. Actor Ranveer Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to her by sharing a photo of her good days.
3692 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 04:13 pm
Saroj Khan Demise: Ranveer Singh mourns the loss of the legendary choreographer & reminisces herSaroj Khan Demise: Ranveer Singh mourns the loss of the legendary choreographer & reminisces her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

2020 has been an extremely tough year for all, especially Bollywood. Many renowned names from Bollywood have left for their heavenly abode, leaving millions of their fans heartbroken. On Friday, legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. Her demise has left everyone in the industry extremely sad. Ranveer Singh also remembered the late choreographer in his prayers and expressed grief over her loss. The Gully Boy joined several others in paying his tribute to the renowned choreographer. 

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a photo of late Saroj Khan and remembered her in his prayers. The Gully Boy actor, without saying much, shared a happy photo of Saroj Khan to reminisce the good old days. While reports are coming in that Saroj Khan was hospitalized last Saturday after complaining of breathing issues, it is claimed that she passed away in the wee hours of the night. Since morning several stars have remembered her in their prayers and have offered condolences to her family.

Ranveer too joined stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others and recalled the late legend. Saroj Khan's daughter informed PTI that the legendary choreographer was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. A prayer meeting was to be held after 3 days. However, it is not cancelled owing to the spread of Coronavirus. Her family informed her fans on social media. Saroj Khan had worked in many films as a choreographer and was lovingly called 'Masterji' by one and all. She has won several awards including the National Award for songs that she choreographed for Bollywood films.

Here is Ranveer Singh's post for Saroj Khan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement