Saroj Khan Demise: Remo D'souza pens heartfelt note, says this is the 'biggest loss to our dance fraternity'

Choreographer Remo D'souza remembered Saroj Khan as she passed away on Friday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Remo took to social media to share a heartwarming picture with Bollywood's Masterji and recalled how Saroj Khan was an institution in herself. He also remembered the late dancer's love and passion for the craft.

He wrote, "Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam."

Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai, after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The dance icon had complained of breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. She had tested negative for coronavirus. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters and Sukyna Khan.

