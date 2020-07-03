  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers his ‘first genuine teacher’: Thank u for looking after me

Saroj Khan’s demise left everyone in grief in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted and recalled how Saroj Khan taught him various things and paid a tribute to her.
Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 03:03 pm
Saroj Khan Demise: Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers his ‘first genuine teacher’: Thank u for looking after meSaroj Khan Demise: Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers his ‘first genuine teacher’: Thank u for looking after me
Saroj Khan, legendary choreographer, left for her heavenly abode on July 13, 2020. Her demise left Bollywood in mourning. Shah Rukh Khan too tweeted & remembered her fondly. While several other celebs tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of the legend, Shah Rukh remembered the good old days when he was taught genuinely by Saroj Khan. Saroj Khan choreographed SRK in several films throughout his career. Remembering those times and how it inspired him, Shah Rukh expressed his thoughts on Twitter. 

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.” Shah Rukh remembered how she took care of him and expressed his gratitude towards her post her demise. Often, on Shah Rukh’s birthday, Saroj Khan would share a wish for him on social media and last year too, the legendary choreographer shared a fond memory with SRK. Saroj Khan worked with SRK in films like Baazigar & more. 

Meanwhile, the choreographer was admitted to the hospital last Saturday owing to breathing issues. Post that, her health worsened and for the last 36 hours, Saroj Khan was on a ventilator. She passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday & was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. Her family took to social media to inform her that due to COVID 19 her prayer meeting was cancelled. She is survived by her husband, son and 2 daughters. She was the only choreographer to have won the National Award thrice for her songs. 

Here is Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet for Saroj Khan:

