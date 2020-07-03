Saroj Khan Demise: Shah Rukh Khan revealed she slapped him when he complained of too much work; THROWBACK

Saroj Khan died on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai

has worked with Saroj Khan in a couple of films, and today, as Saroj Khan passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest, we got our hands on a throwback interview of the actor wherein he talks about Saroj Khan and how she slapped him while shooting for a song. Often actors have shared their experiences of working with Saroj Khan and the choreographer’s advice wherein she asked actors to value work because one day will come when they will have no work.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, in a throwback interview, Shah Rukh Khan got talking about working with Saroj Khan as he said that back in the day, when he was new to the industry, SRK shared that since he was working three shifts in a day, he happened to tell Saroj Khan that he was tired of all the work and to this, Saroj Khan lovingly slapped him on the cheek, and told the actor that he should never say that he has too much of work.

While Saroj Khan was cremated today in the morning in Mumbai, her daughter informed that her prayer meet will take place next week. While Saroj Khan’s last choreographed song was Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for her friend and guru as she wrote, “I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Check out Saroj Khan's last song that she choreographed:

Credits :Pinkvilla

