Saroj Khan Demise: Shekhar Kapur recalls late choreographer and Sridevi's 'mesmerizing' dance rehearsals

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled choreographer Saroj Khan's days on the sets of his film Mr India and how the project wouldn't have been the same without her.
In a span of three months, Bollywood has lost some noted personalities. After the demise of Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early morning on Friday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Scores of Bollywood personalities took to social media to mourn the demise of Saroj and remembered her for redefining Bollywood's dance sequences. One of them was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who recalled Saroj Khan's days on the sets of his film Mr India. 

Recalling late actress Sridevi and Saroj Khan's dance rehearsals, Shekhar Kapur called it mesmerizing and said that Mr India wouldn't have been the same without Saroj Khan's contribution. He tweeted, "She defined a generation of heroines. Certainly #MrIndia would not have been same film without #SarojKhan. You had to see her dance as she rehearsed with SriDevi. She was messmerizing. And what energy!  You could shoot all night, yet she smiled and danced  constantly fresh."

Having choreographed at least 2000 songs in her expansive career, Saroj Khan's last project was with Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 film Kalank. Saroj Khan's last rites were held on Friday morning and she was laid to rest in Mumbai's suburban area Malad. A prayer meet is likely to be held next week.  

