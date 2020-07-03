Saroj Khan demise: Shilpa Shetty mourns choreographer’s death; Recalls her first meeting with ‘one shot woman’

As Saroj Khan breathed her last today, Shilpa Shetty penned an emotional note of the legendary choreographer.

The year 2020 hasn’t been kind for the showbiz industry as we have lost some of the brightest stars of the industry in the last six months including , Irrfan and Sushant Singh Rajput. And the industrywalas woke up to another heartbreaking news as Saroj Khan breathed her last today. The ace choreographer, who was hospitalised due to severe kidney infection and other issues, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Ever since the news of Saroj’s demise surfaced, several celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute to Bollywood’s Master Ji.

Kundra also penned a heartfelt message for the ace choreographer and shared a throwback picture from the sets of Chura Ke Dil Mera song from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. In the caption, the diva called Saroj a ‘one shot woman’ and recalled their first meeting on the sets of Baazigar when Shilpa ended up bursting in tears after meeting the legendary choreographer for the first time. Shilpa also spoke about how Saroj taught her how to express and said that she will forever miss her guru.

“‪A LEGEND has left us. Can’t forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph ‘Kitaabe’ ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn’t believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came ‘Churake dil’, which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me ‘how’ to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chali May you rest in peace, Masterji. Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss,” she wrote.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post for Saroj Khan:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×