  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Demise: Shraddha Kapoor recalls matching and mimicking the late legend’s choreography as a child

Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am on July 3, 2020 at a hospital in Mumbai.
3330 reads Mumbai
Saroj Khan Demise: Shraddha Kapoor recalls matching and mimicking the late legend’s choreography as a child Saroj Khan Demise: Shraddha Kapoor recalls matching and mimicking the late legend’s choreography as a child
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest, however, we can safely say that she is and will continue to remain one of the best choreographers that the industry has ever had. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Govinda to Salman Khan and others, Saroj Khan has choreographed a host of stars, and soon after Saroj Khan’s demise, internet was buzzing with heartwarming notes as stars remembered the choreographer. From Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, SRK, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to others, a host of stars took to social media to mourn the death of Saroj Khan and in the latest, we have Shraddha Kapoor who shared an endearing photo of the late choreographer, and penned a heartwarming note remembering her.

Alongside a photo of Saroj Khan, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Sarojji was the first woman to become a chief choreographer in the Indian film industry! I used to dance to so many of her choreographed songs while growing up; trying to match and mimic her choreography that was simply iconic and amazing! Sarojjis master craft and magic will live on in our hearts always. Wishing love and strength to her loved ones and fans…”

For all those who don’t know, Saroj Khan was unwell for some time and was hospitalized on June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing issues and later, she passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital. While Saroj Khan’s last rites took place at Malad’s Muslim Kabristaan on July 3, 2020, her prayer meet will take later once lockdown rules ease in Mumbai. While Saroj Khan made her debut as a choreographer with the movie Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, her last choreographed song stands to be Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye starring Madhuri Dixit.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post for late choreopgraher Shraddha Kapoor here:

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement