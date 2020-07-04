Saroj Khan Demise: Shraddha Kapoor recalls matching and mimicking the late legend’s choreography as a child

Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am on July 3, 2020 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest, however, we can safely say that she is and will continue to remain one of the best choreographers that the industry has ever had. From , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Govinda to and others, Saroj Khan has choreographed a host of stars, and soon after Saroj Khan’s demise, internet was buzzing with heartwarming notes as stars remembered the choreographer. From Amitabh Bachchan, , SRK, Sushmita Sen, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to others, a host of stars took to social media to mourn the death of Saroj Khan and in the latest, we have who shared an endearing photo of the late choreographer, and penned a heartwarming note remembering her.

Alongside a photo of Saroj Khan, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Sarojji was the first woman to become a chief choreographer in the Indian film industry! I used to dance to so many of her choreographed songs while growing up; trying to match and mimic her choreography that was simply iconic and amazing! Sarojjis master craft and magic will live on in our hearts always. Wishing love and strength to her loved ones and fans…”

For all those who don’t know, Saroj Khan was unwell for some time and was hospitalized on June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing issues and later, she passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital. While Saroj Khan’s last rites took place at Malad’s Muslim Kabristaan on July 3, 2020, her prayer meet will take later once lockdown rules ease in Mumbai. While Saroj Khan made her debut as a choreographer with the movie Geeta Mera Naam in 1974, her last choreographed song stands to be Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye starring Madhuri Dixit.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post for late choreopgraher Shraddha Kapoor here:

