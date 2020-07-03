  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Demise: Sonam Kapoor revisits the moment when she shared the stage with her: Rest in peace guruji

Saroj Khan breathed her last on Friday. Sonam Kapoor took to social media to mourn the loss of her 'guruji' as she recalled the time when she danced with her.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 11:43 am
Bollywood woke up to another sad news of the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. She passed away in Mumbai on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood stars have been mourning the loss of the choreographer and Sonam Kapoor too joined them in expressing grief over it. Sonam has worked with the choreographer in several films and hence, the sad news saddened her. Remembering the good old days, she paid a tribute to the legendary choreographer on social media.

Taking to social media, Sonam remembered her with a throwback photo and prayed that she rest in peace. In one of the photos, the actress was seen dancing with the late choreographer. The photo was from one of the old shows Nachle Ve where Sonam and Malaika were seen with choreographer Saroj Khan. In the other photo, we can see late Saroj Khan dancing away. The sad demise of the legendary choreographer has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. 

Meanwhile, Saroj Khan was laid to rest in Malad, in Mumbai. The late choreographer has won the National Award 3 times and has given Bollywood several iconic dance moves and songs. Her daughter informed PTI, “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days.” Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and others have expressed grief over the demise of the legend. A prayer meeting will be held for the late Saroj Khan. 

Here is Sonam Kapoor’s post for Saroj Khan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in peace guruji

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Credits :Instagram

