Saroj Khan Demise: Tiger Shroff recalls the praise he got from her: I’m sure you’re already dancing up there

Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Tiger Shroff remembered the legendary choreographer and paid tribute to her.

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last in Mumbai on July 3, 2020, and left for her heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest. Her sudden demise has left Bollywood grieving and many stars have remembered the late choreographer. Now, Tiger Shroff also has joined the Bollywood stars in paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary choreographer. Tiger remembered how he received her guidance and praise in his work as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary choreographer who passed away on Friday.

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a photo with the late legend and remembered how her grace would remain eternal. Tiger wrote, “Your grace will always remain eternal and unmatchable, blessed to have known you and will always cherish the praise and guidance I received from you. Rest in power mam, I’m sure you’re already up there dancing in full form.” Along with this, he shared a sweet photo while posing with the late legend in happier days. Saroj Khan also had given her blessing to Tiger’s film Baaghi 2’s song Ek Do Teen’s recreated version.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late legend. Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and more have mourned the loss of the legend. The choreographer was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. She breathed her last at 2:30 AM on July 3, 2020. She was buried in Malad, Mumbai. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

Here is Tiger Shroff's note for Saroj Khan:

Credits :Instagram

