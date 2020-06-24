  1. Home
Saroj Khan is doing better and is recuperating, confirms Kunal Kohli

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathlessness.
Saroj Khan is doing better and is recuperating, confirms Kunal KohliSaroj Khan is doing better and is recuperating, confirms Kunal Kohli
Days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood went into a tizzy once again after there were reports that Saroj Khan has been hospitalized. It was reported that the legendary choreographer was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathing issues. Ever since the news surfaced, the social media was flooded with best wishes for Saroj’s speedy recovery and netizens were seen praying for the ace choreographer. Needless to say, the fans have been quite worried about Saroj’s well being. And now Kunal Kohli has shared an update about the legendary choreographer and confirmed that she is doing better now.

The filmmaker stated that he spoke to Saroj’s son Raju Khan to check on Masterji’s health. He was told that she is in a better condition now and is recuperating. Kunal also extended best wishes for the 71 year old choreographer and wished her a speedy recovery. “Spoke to #RajuKhan just now, son of #SarojKhan. He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID. She is better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon,” the filmmaker wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Check out Kunal Kohli’s tweet about Saroj Khan:

Talking about the work front, Saroj Khan is one of the most talked about and acclaimed choreographers in Bollywood. Although she has cut down on her Bollywood projects, she had last worked in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Karan Johar's multi-starrer directorial Kalank in 2019.

