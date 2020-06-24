Saroj Khan is doing better and is recuperating, confirms Kunal Kohli

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathlessness.

Days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood went into a tizzy once again after there were reports that Saroj Khan has been hospitalized. It was reported that the legendary choreographer was rushed to hospital after she complained of breathing issues. Ever since the news surfaced, the social media was flooded with best wishes for Saroj’s speedy recovery and netizens were seen praying for the ace choreographer. Needless to say, the fans have been quite worried about Saroj’s well being. And now Kunal Kohli has shared an update about the legendary choreographer and confirmed that she is doing better now.

The filmmaker stated that he spoke to Saroj’s son Raju Khan to check on Masterji’s health. He was told that she is in a better condition now and is recuperating. Kunal also extended best wishes for the 71 year old choreographer and wished her a speedy recovery. “Spoke to #RajuKhan just now, son of #SarojKhan. He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No COVID. She is better now. He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes. We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon,” the filmmaker wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Check out Kunal Kohli’s tweet about Saroj Khan:

Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 24, 2020

Talking about the work front, Saroj Khan is one of the most talked about and acclaimed choreographers in Bollywood. Although she has cut down on her Bollywood projects, she had last worked in starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and 's multi-starrer directorial Kalank in 2019.

Also Read: Saroj Khan Hospitalised: Netizens pray for her speedy recovery and request everyone to do the same

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×