Saroj Khan Hospitalised: Netizens pray for her speedy recovery and request everyone to do the same

As per reports, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalised quite sometime now and was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues.

The year 2020 did not start off on a good note for everyone, especially the Bollywood industry. While the industry witnessed a complete shutdown for over two months for the first time, we also lost some of the most talented stars including , Irrfan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Another news has got everyone worried now. According to a report published in Times of India, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalised quite sometime now. It is reported the veteran choreographer was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues.

The media reports stated that she isn’t suffering from COVID 19. In fact, sources also claimed that Saroj’s health is better and she is likely to get discharged soon. As soon as the news of Saroj Khan been hospitalised was out, her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. Netizens on Twitter have been tweeting for the choreographer to get well soon and have been requesting everyone else also to pray for her health. A Twitter user tweeted, "BIG REQUEST to all please PRAY for the LEGENDARY DANCE DIVA #SarojKhan ji as she's currently in hospital! FORGET PAST & even @BeingSalmanKhan did and SUPPORTS her. She's the MAGIC behind # & #MadhuriDixit We can't take one more big loss..."

(Also Read: Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised over breathing issues: Report)

Sharing a picture of Saroj Khan, one social media user tweeted, "Pls pls plssss god...no more...It gives me goosebumps whoever even goes to the hospital... I hope she recovers soon... God please be with her.... Pray for her speedy recovery guyzz... #SarojKhan." One of her fans tweet read as, "During my childhood days, I use to watch her on TV & perform those dance steps taught by her. She is one of the most bold dancer. I wish, she recovers soon. #SarojKhan."

For the uninitiated, Saroj Khan is one of the most prominent Indian dance choreographers in the Hindi cinema. With a career span of over forty years, she has choreographed more than 2000 songs and is known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India". Although she has cut down on her Bollywood projects, she had last worked on starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and 's multi-starrer directorial Kalank in 2019.

We wish Saroj Khan a speedy recovery!

Check out the tweets here:

Choreographer #SarojKhan hospitalised due to breathing issues. Get well soon, with much more strength than before. You'll be fine. Our prayers are with you. Hoping for your recovery.#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/JzMfhPFNSz — Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) June 24, 2020

We can't take anymore ... God please save her ... Be with her ....She is a incredible dancer as well as choreographer of our industry .. God be with her ... .. everyone please pray for her ...#SarojKhan — Aman saxena (@amansaxena835) June 24, 2020

Pls pls plssss god...no more...It gives me goosebumps whoever even goes to the hospital...

I hope she recovers soon...

God please be with her....

Pray for her speedy recovery guyzz...#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/J3frklNPmA — Sheen F (@Sheen_sunshine) June 23, 2020

#SarojKhan ma'am.. Get well soon, with much more strength than before. pic.twitter.com/B6APCqqAKa — Arush sharma (@Aarushbhardwaj0) June 23, 2020

During my childhood days, I use to watch her on TV & perform those dance steps taught by her.

She is one of the most bold dancer.

I wish, she recovers soon. #SarojKhan https://t.co/SA8ByGUqvW — Puja Bhowmick (@PujaBhowmick_) June 23, 2020

You'll be fine. Our prayers are with you. Hoping for your recovery.#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/EikteUlc9t — Kashishrohra (@Kashishrohra2) June 24, 2020

#SarojKhan

Get well soon mem!

Everyone please pray for Speedy recovery!!!

We can not take one more big loss from Bollywood!!!! pic.twitter.com/Pt9cU8BfaU — JINTU SAHARIA (@JintuSaharia2) June 24, 2020

