Saroj Khan & Kareena Kapoor's videos shared by co judge Bosco proves late choreographer was the queen of grace

Saroj Khan had joined Bosco Martis, Kareena Kapoor Khan and rapper Raftar as a guest judge on a dance reality show last year. Take a look at some of their behind the scenes fun.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan's demise has left a deep void in the film industry and among scores of her fans who have seen her work come alive on the big screen. From her dance sequences with and to making groove in Baazigar, Saroj Khan's contribution has immensely redefined the way dance sequences were shot and made in Bollywood. In fact, in a heartfelt note, Amitabh Bachchan today also recalled how the beloved Masterji's 'shagun' was an immense achievement for him back in the day.

Social media has been flooded with messages for the late choreographer and one of them was from renowned choreographer Bosco Martis on whose show Saroj Khan had appeared as a guest judge last year. Saroj Khan had joined Bosco, Kareena Kapoor Khan and rapper Raftar on Dance India Dance.

Bosco took to Instagram to share glimpses from Saroj Khan's time on the show. In one post, we can see Saroj Khan dancing to old time classics with simply her expressions and Kareena sitting next to her. The video is proof that Saroj Khan was the epitome of grace and expressions. Bosco wrote, "Masterji! For me your the Queen of Bollywood and no one in this life can replace that . You gave Bollywood the title with the song and dance numbers . You put us on the map and got respect and Honour by getting the first ever Filmfare award for best choreography in the movies . You got it for EK DO TEEN !"

Take a look at Bosco's full post below:

Rest In Peace, Saroj Khan!

