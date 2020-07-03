Saroj Khan only choreographer to have won THREE National Awards for her work with Madhuri, Kareena & Aditi Rao

The ace choreographer leaves behind a legacy like no other. Having choreographed at least 2000 songs, Saroj Khan's last project was with her favourite student Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 film Kalank.

Saroj Khan's demise has left a deep void in Bollywood's dance fraternity as the ace choreographer passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest. While Bollywood;s beloved Masterji had tested negative for coronavirus, she had complained of breathing issues and was rushed to the hospital sometime around 20 June. Saroj Khan breathed her last at 1.52 am on July 3 in the city's Guru Nanak Hospital, as per reports. Saroj's last rites were held on Friday morning in Mumbai.

The ace choreographer leaves behind a legacy like no other. As Remo D'souza rightly pointed out, Saroj Khan was an institution in herself. Having choreographed at least 2000 songs, Saroj Khan's last project was with her favourite student in the 2019 film Kalank. Her choreography has been hailed all over and she was also recognised for her work widely. Did you know Saroj Khan is the only choreographer in India to have won the National Award thrice for Best Choreography?

Devdas

Yes, her first win came with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. The song 'Dola Re Dola' featuring Madhuri Dixit and is remembered till date for its epic choreography. Back in 2002, her choreography for this song fetched Saroj Khan her first National Award.

Sringaram

Then came the 2007 film Sringaram which starred Aditi Rao Hyadri in her Tamil debut. The film revolved around the life of a Devadasi during the 1920s. The film prominently featured South Indian traditional dance forms and Saroj Khan lead the choreography for all the numbers. This bagged Saroj Khan her second National Award.

Jab We Met

Another big milestone for Saroj Khan in 2007 was winning her third National Award for Best Choreography in Jab We Met. Bollywood's Masterji choreographed Kareena Kapoor Khan in the peppy sound track 'Ye Ishq Haye'. While the song was an instant hit and ruled Bollywood charts, Saroj Khan's choreography is unforgettable. The song also won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer which went to Shreya Ghoshal.

Thank you for enthralling us with your work. Rest In Peace, Saroj Khan.

