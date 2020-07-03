  1. Home
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Ace choreographer’s prayer meet to be held next week INFORMS daughter

Today morning, Three-time National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai
Today morning, Three-time National Award winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. While Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of the morning, she was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7am. Later, as per reports, Saroj Khan’s daughter, Sukaina, informed that the prayer meet in memory of her mother will be held next week.

Saroj’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI, “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days.” Soon after Saroj Khan’s demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the choreographer as they mourned her demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandes, Bhumi Pednekar to other stars, everyone offered condolences to her family. As per reports, she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues.

Saroj Khan, famously called ‘Masterji’ had choreographed more than 2,000 songs and the last song that she choreographed was for Madhuri Dixit for the film Kalank. While she started as a child star in Bollywood, later she was working as a background dancer before Saroj Khan became a celebrated choreographer, and her list of songs include- Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002), among others.

Check out the last song choreographed by Saroj Khan here:

Credits :PTI

