Saroj Khan passes away: Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt message for the ace choreographer; Says ‘She was magic’

As Saroj Khan breathed her last today, Alia Bhatt shared an emotional post and recalled their happy moments from Kalank sets.

Days after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood industry got another jolt as Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode today. The legendary choreographer, who is known from choreographing several popular tracks, died of a cardiac arrest. She was 71. While it has left the showbiz world numb and heartbroken, social media is flooded with condolence messages for Saroj with several celebrities paying heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist. And now also wrote an emotional message for the late choreographer.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with Saroj and wrote “Master Ji” followed by a heart emoticon. In another post, Alia posted Saroj’s pic and thanked her for her contribution to the world of dance. “Saroj ji was magic, she created magic! I will never forget our interaction on the sets of Kalank. “You dance very well,” she said to me, “but come spend time with me and I’ll teach you how to dance with your eyes.” Thank you Saroj ji for giving so much to the world of dance, movies and memories that we, your fans, will cherish forever,” the Kalank actress wrote.

For the unversed, Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on June 17 due to severe kidney infection, breathlessness and a complication due to her chronic diabetes. Reportedly, while the kidney infection was brought under control, other medical issues worsened over the days. The media reports suggested that Saroj was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours.

