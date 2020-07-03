  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Ananya Panday is heartbroken over ‘Masterji’s’ demise; Shares fond memory with her

Saroj Khan's demise has left everyone in Bollywood in a state of shock. Ananya Panday remembered the legendary choreographer and paid a tribute to her.
3403 reads Mumbai
The day began with a sad piece of news of Saroj Khan's demise. The legendary choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest in the night and was laid to rest in Malad, Mumbai. Saroj Khan's demise has left everyone in a state of grief and joining in mourning her death, Ananya Panday expressed grief over it. Ananya has learnt dancing from Ananya and has been blessed by her in the past. Now, due to the demise of the legend, Ananya was heartbroken.  The SOTY 2 star shared a photo with her and expressed grief over it. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Ananya Panday shared a photo of the choreographer with a broken heart emoticon. In another photo, Ananya was seen kneeling next to Saroj Khan with folded hands as she sought her blessings for her Bollywood journey. The late choreographer is seen smiling while giving the young actress her blessings for a new journey. Ananya expressed her love for the legendary choreographer and remembered the good old days with her.

Ananya captioned her photo as, "Love You Masterji." Meanwhile, other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others grieved over the demise of the legendary choreographer. She was the person behind the iconic moves of various songs like Hawaa Hawaii, Tabaah Ho Gaye and more. As per reports, her health had deteriorated due to a kidney infection due to her diabetes. Post that, for the last 36 hours she was kept on a ventilator. She breathed her last on July 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, a son and 2 daughters

Here is Ananya Panday's message for Saroj Khan:

Credits :Instagram

