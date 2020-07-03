Saroj Khan Passes Away: Anushka Sharma says ‘her art & legacy will live on forever’ as she offers condolences

Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. Among the celebs who remembered the legend, Anushka Sharma mourned the loss of the talented choreographer with a heartfelt note.

2020 has surely been a tough year for everyone, especially Bollywood. This year several legends of Bollywood like , Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput left for their heavenly abode. Now, on Friday, legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. News of her demise shocked everyone including . The actress joined others in Bollywood to express grief over the loss of the legend and extend condolences to her family.

Anushka took to Twitter and shared that Saroj Khan was among those legends who paved the way for many other choreographers to pursue their dreams. Anushka mentioned that she was in the institution. She mentioned how Saroj Khan was an inspiration to many dancers and choreographers and that her legacy will continue to stay on forever in Bollywood. Further, Anushka offered strength to her family and loved ones in the hour of grief as she paid a tribute to the legend.

Anushka wrote, “Saroj ji was an institution in herself. She has inspired so many choreographers, dancers, actors and directors to reach excellence in their work with her own gift of genius. Her art and legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after she complained of breathing issues and later developed a kidney infection, due to her diabetic condition. Her condition continued to worsen. However, she was kept on a ventilator for the last 36 hours. She passed away on July 3, 2020 in the night. She is survived by her husband, 2 daughters and a son.

