  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Anushka Sharma says ‘her art & legacy will live on forever’ as she offers condolences

Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020. Among the celebs who remembered the legend, Anushka Sharma mourned the loss of the talented choreographer with a heartfelt note.
5358 reads Mumbai
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Anushka Sharma says ‘her art & legacy will live on forever’ as she offers condolencesSaroj Khan Passes Away: Anushka Sharma says ‘her art & legacy will live on forever’ as she offers condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

2020 has surely been a tough year for everyone, especially Bollywood. This year several legends of Bollywood like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput left for their heavenly abode. Now, on Friday, legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. News of her demise shocked everyone including Anushka Sharma. The actress joined others in Bollywood to express grief over the loss of the legend and extend condolences to her family. 

Anushka took to Twitter and shared that Saroj Khan was among those legends who paved the way for many other choreographers to pursue their dreams. Anushka mentioned that she was in the institution. She mentioned how Saroj Khan was an inspiration to many dancers and choreographers and that her legacy will continue to stay on forever in Bollywood. Further, Anushka offered strength to her family and loved ones in the hour of grief as she paid a tribute to the legend.

Anushka wrote, “Saroj ji was an institution in herself. She has inspired so many choreographers, dancers, actors and directors to reach excellence in their work with her own gift of genius. Her art and legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans.” 

Here's Anushka Sharma's note for Saroj Khan:

Meanwhile, it has been reported that she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after she complained of breathing issues and later developed a kidney infection, due to her diabetic condition. Her condition continued to worsen. However, she was kept on a ventilator for the last 36 hours. She passed away on July 3, 2020 in the night. She is survived by her husband, 2 daughters and a son.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement