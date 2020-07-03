  1. Home
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Bollywood celebs react to ace choreographer's demise; remember her for her iconic work

Although choreographer Saroj Khan tested negative of the novel Coronavirus, she had severe diabetes and other related illness. Take a look at Bollywood celebrity reactions below.
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The dance icon had complained of breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj was known for for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Her demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities such as Nimrat Kaur, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and Sunil Grover among others. They tweeted their condolences and remembered Saroj Khan for her iconic work. Take a look:  

