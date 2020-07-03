Saroj Khan Passes Away: Bollywood celebs react to ace choreographer's demise; remember her for her iconic work

Although choreographer Saroj Khan tested negative of the novel Coronavirus, she had severe diabetes and other related illness. Take a look at Bollywood celebrity reactions below.

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai after she was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital. The dance icon had complained of breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj was known for for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs. Saroj Khan is survived by husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters and Sukyna Khan.

Her demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities such as Nimrat Kaur, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and Sunil Grover among others. They tweeted their condolences and remembered Saroj Khan for her iconic work. Take a look:

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan #Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum,Saanson ko saanson mein,Chand Sifarish,we argued,discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female,do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

I lovingly called her ‘HumarePyaareMasterji’.Her loud seeti on set.I would find the shot with the most adaa & make sure she showed that herself,many actors on seeing it would say ‘now how can we match that?’ She had Adaa like no one else. #SarojKhan Hindi Cinema has lost its Adaa — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 3, 2020

OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020

