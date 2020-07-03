  1. Home
Saroj Khan passes away: Karisma Kapoor remembers her dance guru; Says ‘Your teachings took me a long way’

Post Saroj Khan’s demise, Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture with the late choreographer as she paid her condolences to her dance guru.
Saroj Khan passes away: Karisma Kapoor remembers her dance guru; Says ‘Your teachings took me a long way’Saroj Khan passes away: Karisma Kapoor remembers her dance guru; Says ‘Your teachings took me a long way’
Saroj Khan, who has always been synonymous to choreography in Bollywood, is no more with us now. This heartbreaking news jolted the showbiz world this morning after the legendary choreographer died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. Needless to say, her demise created an unfillable void and her fans are seen penning condolence messages on social media. Several celebrities have also penned heartfelt tributes for Saroj Khan on social media as they cherished their golden memories with the late artist.

Joining them, Karisma Kapoor, who has worked with Saroj in several movies, got emotional post the demise of the ace choreographer. The diva shared a monochromatic picture with her dance guru on Instagram and said that it was her teachings which helped her come a long way. “Saroj ji cannot forget the endless hours learning dance and expression from you at Satyam hall.. ur teachings took me a long way.. Rip #master #teacher #danceguru #sarojkhan,” Karisma wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s post for Saroj Khan:

For the uninitiated, Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on June 17 due to severe kidney infection, breathlessness and a complication due to her chronic diabetes. The media reports suggested that Saroj was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours. To note, Saroj had choreographed almost 2000 songs in her career of forty years and won several accolades for her choreography, in movies like Devdas, Jab We Met, Guru, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz etc. Her last work was seen in Karan Johar’s 2019 directorial Kalank wherein she choreographed the song ‘Tabah Ho Gaye’ featuring Madhuri Dixit.

