Saroj Khan Passes Away: Malaika Arora remembers ‘Masterji’ with an endearing photo as she mourns her demise

Saroj Khan was one of the most celebrated choreographers of the Hindi film industry, having choreographed some blockbuster songs such as Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) and Dola Re Dola from Devdas, among others, and it was a matter of privilege for actors to be working with Saroj Khan. Sadly, today morning, Saroj Khan left for the heavenly abode after she died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai, and while she was cremated at 7 in the morning, her daughter revealed that the prayer meet of Saroj Khan will take place next week.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ahuja, , Shekhar Kapur to Bhumi Pednekar and others, a host of Bollywood celebs mourned the choreographer’s demise, and in the latest, took to Instagram to share a photo of ‘Masterji’ to express a sense of grief over her demise. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “RIP saroji masterji…”

While Saroj Khan started her career as a star child and background dancer at the age of three, she got her first break as a choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 and her last choreographed song was for ’s Kalank wherein Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit for the song- Tabaah Ho Gaye. Also, Saroj Khan’s last Instagram post was in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput as Saroj ji mourned the actor’s demise, and revealed that although she never worked with him but she loved all of his films.

