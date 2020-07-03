Saroj Khan Passes Away: Netizens mourn Bollywood's ace choreographer's demise as they say 'RIP Master Ji'

Fondly known as Master Ji by many, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai.

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Fondly known as Master Ji by many, Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai. She was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing issues. The ace dancer was known for for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs.

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn the choreographer's demise as they tweeted their condolences. Take a look:

Oh god one more legend !

This 2020 is so cruel. RIP #SarojKhan ma'am

The lady behind the sucess of many Actress and 40 years of career and 2000+ song mostly hit. Really we lost a great choreographer. pic.twitter.com/zvpsDIiW4x — Prashanjit Ray (@OfficalPR) July 3, 2020

RIP #SarojKhan. The dance number you have with Madhuri were immortal. — Sareesh (@sareesh23) July 3, 2020

Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. #RIP pic.twitter.com/KRy9lem8RV — SidNaaz_ (@SidNaazShines3M) July 3, 2020

Ace choreographer #SarojKhan is no more.She died of Cardiac arrest. Really she was a legend and with the death of #DancingQueen , a vacuum has been created in the field of art , which will never be filled. pic.twitter.com/WNknUuWy8I — Prachi patil (@msprachi2) July 3, 2020

Dance master mam is no more

We will miss u mam

Rip #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/EbNfsdQxFU — Nandini (Dil se Shehnazian) (@Neeru89722030) July 3, 2020

