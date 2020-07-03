  1. Home
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Netizens mourn Bollywood's ace choreographer's demise as they say 'RIP Master Ji'

Fondly known as Master Ji by many, legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai.
4706 reads Mumbai
News,Saroj Khan,Saroj Khan demiseSaroj Khan Passes Away: Netizens mourn Bollywood's ace choreographer's demise as they say 'RIP Master Ji'
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest, as per reports. Fondly known as Master Ji by many, Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71, in Mumbai. She was admitted to city's Guru Nanak hospital on 20 June after she complained of breathing issues. The ace dancer was known for for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak among hundreds of other songs. 

Netizens took to Twitter to mourn the choreographer's demise as they tweeted their condolences. Take a look:  

